8. Elimination Reactions
E2 Mechanism
8. Elimination Reactions E2 Mechanism
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain the reason why stronger bases such as sodium hydride (NaH) lead to a faster E2 elimination compared to sodium methoxide (CH3ONa) by using the reaction's coordinate diagram.
Explain the reason why stronger bases such as sodium hydride (NaH) lead to a faster E2 elimination compared to sodium methoxide (CH3ONa) by using the reaction's coordinate diagram.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Using weaker bases would produce a much more stable transition state.
B
Using stronger bases would result in a higher EA.
C
Using stronger bases would result in a lower EA.
D
Using weaker bases would produce a much higher EA.