E2 Mechanism
Why is the E2 elimination for the cis form of the compound below faster than its trans form?
This is because the cis form has an anti- and coplanar arrangement.
This is because the trans form only has a coplanar arrangement.
This is because the cis form has the anti-coplanar arrangement in its most stable chair conformation.
This is because the trans form have an anti-arrangement while the cis form have a coplanar arrangement.