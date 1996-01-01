5. Chirality
What is the Relationship Between Isomers?
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the stereoisomeric relationship among the structures of pair (a) and the structures of pair (b).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
All are diastereomers.
B
All are enantiomers.
C
(i) is diastereomer of (iii) and (iv)
(ii) is enantiomer of (iii) and (iv).
D
None of these.