6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the keto-enol tautomerism below, the relevant bond dissociation energies (BDE), and no knowledge of the mechanism, estimate the equilibrium constant (in 3 s.f.) for the reaction at 298.15 K.
Relevant BDE values
C―C π bond = 65 kcal/mol
C―O π bond = 85 kcal/mol
2° C―H bond = 95 kcal/mol
RO―H bond = 102 kcal/mol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.95 × 10−10
B
1.00
C
3.39 × 109
D
3.39 × 1010