Given the keto-enol tautomerism below, the relevant bond dissociation energies (BDE), and no knowledge of the mechanism, estimate the equilibrium constant (in 3 s.f.) for the reaction at 298.15 K.









Relevant BDE values

C―C π bond = 65 kcal/mol

C―O π bond = 85 kcal/mol

2° C―H bond = 95 kcal/mol

RO―H bond = 102 kcal/mol