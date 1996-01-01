6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics Gibbs Free Energy
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Based on the data given below, determine the number of molecules involved in the rate-determining step.
Based on the data given below, determine the number of molecules involved in the rate-determining step.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
There are no molecules involved in the rate-determining step.
B
One molecule is involved in the rate-determining step: one molecule of alkene.
C
Two molecules are involved in the rate-determining step: one molecule of alkene and one molecule of HBr.
D
One molecule is involved in the rate-determining step: one molecule of HBr.