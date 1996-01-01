When properly positioned, substituents can transmit electronic data through the benzene ring. This enables us to discover this idea using IR spectroscopy and to apply it to an example. For the given series of substituted acetophenones, explain the carbonyl stretching frequencies. Why are the carbonyl stretching frequencies of 2- and 4-methoxy derivatives distinct from the 3-methoxy derivative but similar to each other?
The carbonyl stretching frequencies of 3-methoxy derivative is higher due to greater single bond character.
The carbonyl stretching frequencies of 2- and 4-methoxy derivatives are lower due to increase in single bond character because of extended conjugation.
The carbonyl stretching frequencies of 2- and 4-methoxy derivatives are lower due to inductive effects.
The carbonyl stretching frequencies of 3-methoxy derivative is higher due to extended conjugation.