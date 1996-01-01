1. A Review of General Chemistry
Sigma and Pi Bonds
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the partial structure below wherein the σ bonds are shown:
Provide the complete structure by adding one π bond, and indicate the orientation of the p orbitals used (x, y, or z-axis).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Two p-orbitals used are on the x-axis, and the other two are on the y-axis.
B
All p-orbitals used are on the x-axis.
C
All p-orbitals used are on the y-axis.
D
All p-orbitals used are on the z-axis.