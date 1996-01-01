5. Chirality
Enantiomeric Excess
5. Chirality Enantiomeric Excess
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solution of a chiral molecule gives a rotation about 179.9º. Propose a way to tell if the rotation is +180º or −180º.
A solution of a chiral molecule gives a rotation about 179.9º. Propose a way to tell if the rotation is +180º or −180º.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Add a strong oxidizing agent into the sample solution.
B
Add a catalyst into the sample solution.
C
Measure the rotation of the diluted sample solution.
D
Add a strong reducing agent into the sample solution.