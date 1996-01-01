5. Chirality
Enantiomeric Excess
5. Chirality Enantiomeric Excess
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solution was prepared by dissolving 1.8 g of (−)-glyceraldehyde in 9.00 mL of water. The solution was placed in a 100-mm cell and the rotation was then measured at 25℃ using the sodium D line. If the rotation observed was −1.74º, calculate the specific rotation of (−)-glyceraldehyde.
A solution was prepared by dissolving 1.8 g of (−)-glyceraldehyde in 9.00 mL of water. The solution was placed in a 100-mm cell and the rotation was then measured at 25℃ using the sodium D line. If the rotation observed was −1.74º, calculate the specific rotation of (−)-glyceraldehyde.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
−0.087º
B
−1.74º
C
−8.7º
D
−17.4º