12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Williamson Ether Synthesis
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Will the given reaction undergo Williamson ether synthesis? What is its product?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction will undergo Williamson ether synthesis because the alkyl halide is unhindered. Its product is shown below:
B
The reaction will undergo Williamson ether synthesis because the alkyl halide is hindered. Its product is shown below:
C
The reaction will undergo Williamson ether synthesis because the alkyl halide is unhindered. Its product is shown below:
D
The reaction will undergo Williamson ether synthesis because the alkyl halide is hindered. Its product is shown below: