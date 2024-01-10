12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Williamson Ether Synthesis
12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols Williamson Ether Synthesis
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
What causes the inefficiency of the SN1 reaction used to synthesize the given ether?
What causes the inefficiency of the SN1 reaction used to synthesize the given ether?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction favors elimination over substitution because the alkyl halide is hindered and the alkoxide produced from the alcohol acts as a base.
B
The reaction favors elimination over substitution because the alkyl halide is unhindered and the alkoxide produced from the alcohol acts as an acid.
C
The reaction favors both elimination and substitution because the alkyl halide is hindered and the alkoxide produced from the alcohol can act as both a base and an acid.
D
The reaction favors both elimination and substitution because the alkyl halide is unhindered and the alkoxide produced from the alcohol can act as a base.