4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Cycloalkanes
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Naming Cycloalkanes
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide a skeletal structure for each alkane with the following descriptions:
i. has nine carbons with two tert-butyl groups.
ii. composed of five carbons, and all are secondary.
iii. has eleven carbons and contains only primary hydrogens.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i.
ii.
iii.
B
i.
ii.
iii.
C
i.
ii.
iii.
D
i.
ii.
iii.