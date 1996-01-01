7. Substitution Reactions
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the products for each of the following substitution reactions, and show stereochemistry where necessary.
a. (2-bromoethyl)benzene + CH3O—
b. 3-bromo-2-methylprop-1-ene + CH3CH2O—
