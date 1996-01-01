7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
Despite being neutral, amines are deemed to be good nucleophiles. For the S N2 reaction of an amine and an alkyl halide, determine the rate of the reaction when the polarity of the solvent is increased.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The rate of the reaction will decrease
B
The rate of the reaction will increase
C
The rate of the reaction will be the same
D
No reaction will occur