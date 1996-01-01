1. A Review of General Chemistry
Skeletal Structure
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Compound A is a compound found in goat's milk. A careful analysis showed that compound A contains 42.11% carbon and 6.48% hydrogen. No nitrogen or halogen was found. Determine the molecular formula of compound A if molecular weight analysis showed that compound A has a molecular weight of about 342 g/mol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C5H10O5
B
C11H18O12
C
C12H22O11
D
C13H10O11