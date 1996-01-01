1. A Review of General Chemistry
Skeletal Structure
1. A Review of General Chemistry Skeletal Structure
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the following based on the given line-angle structural formula:
I. total number of carbons;
II. labeled carbon atoms (using a, b, c, etc.);
III. number of hydrogens per carbon; and
IV. hybrid structural formula.
Determine the following based on the given line-angle structural formula:
I. total number of carbons;
II. labeled carbon atoms (using a, b, c, etc.);
III. number of hydrogens per carbon; and
IV. hybrid structural formula.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D