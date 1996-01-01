5. Chirality
What is the Relationship Between Isomers?
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
From the list of the isomers given below, select all the structures which are:
(a) achiral compounds
(b) enantiomers
(c) diastereomers
(d) meso compounds
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) i, ii, iii and iv.
(b) v and vi, vii and viii.
(c) iii and v, iii and vi, iv and vii, iv and viii.
(d) iii and iv.
B
(a) v, vi, vii and viii.
(b) v and vi, vii and viii.
(c) iii and v, iii and vi, iv and vii, iv and viii.
(d) i and ii.
C
(a) i, ii, iii and iv.
(b.) iii and v, i and vi.
(c) i and ii.
(d) ii and iii.
D
(a) v, vi, vii and viii.
(b) iii and v, i and vi.
(c) i and ii.
(d) i and iv.
