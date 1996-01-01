5. Chirality
What is the Relationship Between Isomers?
5. Chirality What is the Relationship Between Isomers?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify each of the given pairs as either constitutional isomers, enantiomers, diastereomers, or identical compounds.
Identify each of the given pairs as either constitutional isomers, enantiomers, diastereomers, or identical compounds.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) Diastereomers
(b) Enantiomers
(b) Enantiomers
B
(a) Enantiomers
(b) Constitutional isomers
(b) Constitutional isomers
C
(a) Identical compounds
(b) Enantiomers
(b) Enantiomers
D
(a) Diastereomers
(b) Identical compounds
(b) Identical compounds