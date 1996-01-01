3. Acids and Bases
Organic Chemistry Reactions
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Without knowing the pKa values, identify the more acidic member among the following pair. Justify your choice.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Compound (a) is more acidic due to higher electronegativity of the nitrogen atom.
B
Compound (b) is more acidic due to higher electronegativity of the oxygen atom.
C
Both compounds are equally acidic because of the same size of the nitrogen and oxygen atoms.
D
We can not determine this without knowing the pKa values.