3. Acids and Bases
Organic Chemistry Reactions
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Without knowing the pKa values of the following structures, identify the more reactive base among them. Justify your choice.
A
Compound (a) is the more reactive base due to the low electronegativity of carbon.
B
Compound (b) is the more reactive base due to the high electronegativity of nitrogen.
C
Both compounds are equally reactive due to the same size of carbon and nitrogen.
D
We can not determine this without using the pKa values.