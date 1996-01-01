7. Substitution Reactions
SN2 Reaction
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Does a more sterically hindered alkyl halide correspond to a slower or faster SN2 reaction rate?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A sterically hindered alkyl halide slows down an SN2 reaction.
B
A sterically hindered alkyl halide speeds up an SN2 reaction.
C
The rate of SN2 reactions has nothing to do with the steric effect of alkyl halides.
D
A sterically hindered alkyl halide cannot undergo an SN2 reaction.