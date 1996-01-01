7. Substitution Reactions
7. Substitution Reactions SN2 Reaction
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the products of the following reactions.
a. CH3Br + CH3CH2O−
b. CH3Br + HC≡C−
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. CH3CH2OH + Br−
b. HC≡CCH3 + Br−
B
a. CH3CH2OCH3 + Br−
b. HC≡CCH3 + Br−
C
a. CH3CH2OCH3 + Br−
b. HC≡CH + Br−
D
a. CH3CH2OCH2CH3 + Br−
b. HC≡CH + Br−
