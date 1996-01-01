3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
3. Acids and Bases Ranking Acidity
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the substituents in each of the following compounds as inductively electron-withdrawing, electron-donating by hyperconjugation, electron-withdrawing by resonance, or electron-donating by resonance.
a. —Cl
b. —CH3
c. —CHO
Identify the substituents in each of the following compounds as inductively electron-withdrawing, electron-donating by hyperconjugation, electron-withdrawing by resonance, or electron-donating by resonance.
a. —Cl
b. —CH3
c. —CHO
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a). electron-withdrawing inductively and electron-donating by resonance
(b). electron-donating by hyperconjugation
(c). electron-withdrawing both by resonance and inductive effect.
(b). electron-donating by hyperconjugation
(c). electron-withdrawing both by resonance and inductive effect.
B
(a). electron-donating inductively and electron-withdrawing by resonance
(b). electron-donating by hyperconjugation
(c). electron-withdrawing both by resonance and inductive effect.
(b). electron-donating by hyperconjugation
(c). electron-withdrawing both by resonance and inductive effect.
C
(a). electron-withdrawing inductively and electron-donating by resonance
(b). electron-donating by hyperconjugation
(c). electron-donating both by resonance and hyperconjugation.
(b). electron-donating by hyperconjugation
(c). electron-donating both by resonance and hyperconjugation.
D
(a). electron-donating inductively and by resonance
(b). electron-donating by hyperconjugation
(c). electron-withdrawing both by hyperconjugation and inductive effect.
(b). electron-donating by hyperconjugation
(c). electron-withdrawing both by hyperconjugation and inductive effect.