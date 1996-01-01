3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain the large difference in the p Ka values of acetic acid (pKa = 4.8) and trifluoroacetic acid (pKa = 0.2).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Trifluoroacetic acid has a very low pKa value because it has only one hydrogen.
B
Acetic acid has a high pKa value because it has four acidic hydrogen atoms.
C
Trifluoroacetic acid has a very low pKa value because the fluorine atoms stabilize its conjugate base through electron induction.
D
None of these.