10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Hydration
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following aldehyde:
Is it possible to synthesize the aldehyde from an alkyne with a yield greater than 50%? If so, provide the synthetic scheme.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is possible. The synthetic scheme is shown below:
B
It is possible. The synthetic scheme is shown below:
C
It is possible. The synthetic scheme is shown below:
D
It is not possible.