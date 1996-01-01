10. Addition Reactions
Epoxide Reactions
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A range of organometallic compounds, known for their strong nucleophilic properties, can undergo reactions with epoxides. Determine the product of the reaction below. (Note: In the first step, assume that the C–Mg bond is ionic, such that carbon has a negative charge.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D