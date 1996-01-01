10. Addition Reactions
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain the reason why the reaction of an epoxide given below with an acetylide will not form the target molecule, and determine the side reaction that occurs instead.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The acetylide reagent is not strong enough to open the epoxide ring.
B
The acetylide reagent would react with the acidic proton of the alcohol instead of attacking the epoxide ring.
C
The acetylide reagent would react with the oxygen of the alcohol instead of attacking the epoxide ring.
D
The acetylide reagent would react with the acidic carbon instead of attacking the epoxide ring.