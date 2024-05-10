4-Methylbiphenyl is a molecule where a benzene ring is attached to another benzene ring, with a methyl group on the fourth carbon of the second benzene ring. The site of substitution for 4-Methylbiphenyl is determined by (1) which phenyl ring is more activated, and (2) which position on that ring is most reactive. We know that a methyl group is an ortho, para-directing group. Use the resonance forms of the sigma complex of this molecule to explain why the phenyl substituent directs the incoming electrophile to its ortho position rather than the meta position.