7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
61PRACTICE PROBLEM
(S)-but-3-en-2-ol is an optically active alcohol. When it is treated with a solution of KOH, there is no loss of optical activity. In other words, racemization does not take place. Explain why such a reaction does not take place.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Racemization never takes place on substrates having OH groups.
B
This reaction proceeds through SN2 mechanism, so there will be inversion and not racemization.
C
Racemization cannot take place because OH group is a poor leaving group and no substitution takes place under basic conditions.
D
Racemization does not take place because this reaction results in the formation of an alkene.