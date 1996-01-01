For each reaction, predict the type of mechanism through which it will proceed (SN1 or SN2) and write expected substitution products.

a. tert-butylbromide + water

b. 1-chlorohexane + sodium methoxide

Note that one of the factors in determining the order of the reaction is the strength of the nucleophile (or base). Strong nucleophiles encourage the bimolecular substitution mechanism (SN2) and weak nucleophiles are prone to react through unimolecular substitution mechanism (SN1).