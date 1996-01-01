26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins
Proteins and Amino Acids
26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins Proteins and Amino Acids
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
After being treated with maleic anhydride, trypsin only cleaved the given polypeptide on the C-side of arginine and not on the C-side of lysine. Why?
After being treated with maleic anhydride, trypsin only cleaved the given polypeptide on the C-side of arginine and not on the C-side of lysine. Why?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because maleic anhydride reacts with lysine, trypsin no longer recognizes the lysine residues.
B
Because maleic anhydride reacts with lysine, trypsin no longer recognizes the arginine residues.
C
Because maleic anhydride reacts with arginine, trypsin only recognizes the arginine residues.
D
Because maleic anhydride reacts with arginine, trypsin no longer recognizes the lysine residues.