4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Ring Strain
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
cis-1,2-diethylcyclopropane has a larger heat of combustion than that of the trans isomer. Determine the more stable isomer. Explain your answer using drawings.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The cis isomer is more stable because the eclipsed interactions between two ethyl groups stabilize the molecule.
B
The trans isomer is more stable because the eclipsed interactions between two ethyl groups stabilize the molecule.
C
The cis isomer is more stable because the eclipsed interactions between ethyl groups and hydrogens are more favorable than eclipsed interactions between ethyl groups
D
The trans isomer is more stable because the eclipsed interactions between ethyl groups and hydrogens are more favorable than eclipsed interactions between ethyl groups