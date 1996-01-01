4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Ring Strain
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the total strain energy of cyclooctane using the values shown below.
Actual heat of formation of cyclooctane = −29.7 kcal/mol
Strainless heat of formation of cyclooctane = −39.4 kcal/mol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
−35 Kcal/mol
B
14 Kcal/mol
C
9.7 Kcal/mol
D
−9.7 Kcal/mol