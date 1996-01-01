17. Aromaticity
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Phenol is weakly acidic and can be deprotonated in basic solutions compared to cyclohexanol. The pKa of phenol is 10, while the pKa of cyclohexanol is 16. Explain why the pKa of phenol is lower than the pKa of cyclohexanol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Phenol has a lower pKa than cyclohexanol because it is a weaker acid.
B
Phenol has a lower pKa than cyclohexanol because it has a more stable conjugate base.
C
Phenol has a lower pKa than cyclohexanol because its conjugate base is also an acid.
D
Phenol has a lower pKa than cyclohexanol because it can easily give up another proton.