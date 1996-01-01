1. A Review of General Chemistry
Molecular Geometry
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the Lewis structure for HCHO and predict the shape around its central atom.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Lewis structure:
Shape around the central atom: trigonal pyramidal
B
Lewis structure:
Shape around the central atom: trigonal planar
C
Lewis structure:
Shape around the central atom: trigonal pyramidal
D
Lewis structure:
Shape around the central atom: trigonal planar