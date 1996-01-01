4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alkenes
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the appropriate systematic name of each compound?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): 2,3-dimethylhex-3-ene
(ii): 2-methylcyclopent-1-ene
(iii): 3-ethyl-4-methylcyclohex-1-ene
B
(i): 4,5-dimethylhex-4-ene
(ii): 3-methylcyclopent-1-ene
(iii): 2-ethyl-3-methylcyclohexene
C
(i): 2,3-dimethylhex-2-ene
(ii): 3-methylcyclopent-1-ene
(iii): 3-ethyl-4-methylcyclohex-1-ene
D
(i): 4,5-dimethylhex-4-ene
(ii): 2-methylcyclopentene
(iii): 2-ethyl-3-methylcyclohexene
