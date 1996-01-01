4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alkenes
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the correct names. Correct those that are misnamed.
(i) 4,5-dimethyloct-2-yne
(ii) 5-methylhept-2-yne
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Both (i) and (ii) are correct.
B
Only (i) is correct.
Correct name for (ii): 5-ethylhex-2-yne.
C
Only (i) is correct.
Correct name for (ii): 2-ethylhex-4-yne.
D
Only (ii) is correct.
Correct name for (i): 4,5-dimethyloct-6-yne.
