10. Addition Reactions
Hydroboration
10. Addition Reactions Hydroboration
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Predict the product(s) of the following hydroboration–oxidation reaction. [The given molecule, while perhaps more complex than any you have seen previously, is, in the presence of borane, simply an alkene. The other functional groups present may be ignored.]
Predict the product(s) of the following hydroboration–oxidation reaction. [The given molecule, while perhaps more complex than any you have seen previously, is, in the presence of borane, simply an alkene. The other functional groups present may be ignored.]
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D