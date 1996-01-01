3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
3. Acids and Bases Ranking Acidity
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
There are four compounds given in increasing order of acidity. The most acidic hydrogen in each of these structures is circled. Explain why each of these compounds is more acidic than the preceding one.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B > A, due to more electronegative atom,
C > B, due to resonance stability,
D > C, due to more electronegative atom.
B
B > A, due to resonance,
C > B, due to inductive effect of substituent oxygen,
D > C, due to more electronegative atom.
C
B > A, due to large size of N,
C > B, due to inductive effect of substituent oxygen,
D > C, due to more electronegative atom.
D
B > A, due to more electronegative atom,
C > B, due to inductive effect of substituent oxygen,
D > C, due to more electronegative atom.
