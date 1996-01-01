3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain the relative acidities of the following conjugate acids.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The conjugate acid of 4-amino benzaldehyde has lower pKa due to the electron withdrawal by the carbonyl group.
B
The conjugate acid of aniline has higher pKa due to the strong inductive effect of nitrogen.
C
The conjugate acid of aniline has higher pKa due to the inductive electron donation.
D
The conjugate acid of 4-amino benzaldehyde has lower pKa due to the strong electron-donating effect of the carbonyl group.