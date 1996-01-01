1. A Review of General Chemistry
Electronegativity
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why chlorobenzene has a smaller dipole moment than cyclohexyl chloride.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Due to the greater electronegativity difference and smaller bond length of the C—Cl bond of chlorobenzene.
B
Due to the greater electronegativity difference and smaller bond length of the C—Cl bond of cyclohexyl chloride.
C
Due to the smaller electronegativity difference and smaller bond length of the C—Cl bond of cyclohexyl chloride.
D
Due to the smaller electronegativity difference and smaller bond length of the C—Cl bond of chlorobenzene.