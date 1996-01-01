1. A Review of General Chemistry
Hybridization
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the hybridization of nitrogen atoms in each of the two resonance forms of butyramide given below?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
I has sp2 hybridization, while II has sp hybridization.
B
I has sp hybridization, while II has sp2 hybridization.
C
Both I and II have sp2 hybridization.
D
Both I and II have sp3 hybridization.