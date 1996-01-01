1. A Review of General Chemistry
Hybridization
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
What orbital accommodates the non-bonding pair of electrons in each of the structures shown below?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): sp3
(ii): sp3
(iii): sp3
B
(i): sp3
(ii): sp2
(iii): sp
C
(i): sp2
(ii): sp2
(iii): sp2
D
(i): sp2
(ii): sp2
(iii): sp
