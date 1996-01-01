15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Infrared Spectroscopy
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
An O—H bond, electronically similar to an O—D bond, has an equivalent spring constant value, k. Use the formula for infrared absorption frequency f given below:
Where k is the spring constant, and μ is the reduced mass, to calculate the IR absorption frequency of an O—D bond. Use the O—H IR frequency value as 3300 cm−1.
If you run an IR spectrum by dissolving the compound in a solvent with D2O as an impurity, state the functional group whose vibrational frequency can be present in the same region as the O—D stretch.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3000 cm−1, C≡C
B
3333 cm−1, C≡C
C
2400 cm−1, C≡N
D
2333 cm−1, C≡C