15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Structure Determination without Mass Spect
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
How can the following compounds be distinguished using only the techniques listed below and no other information?
a. using proton NMR spectroscopy
b. using 13C NMR with DEPT experiments.
c. using Infrared spectroscopy
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. (I) sharp singlet δ 9-10, methyl protons δ 3.7-3.8
(II) broad singlet δ 10-14, methyl protons δ 2.4
(III) broad singlet δ 9-10, methyl protons δ 3.7-3.8
b. (I) C=O around δ 190
(II) and (III) C=O around δ 170
c. (I) C—H at 2710 cm−1
(II) COOH from 2500-3500 cm−1
(III) OH at 3100-3500 cm−1
B
a. (I) broad triplet δ 9-10, methyl protons δ 3.7-3.8
(II) sharp singlet δ 10-14, methyl protons δ 2.4
(III) broad singlet δ 9-10, methyl protons δ 3.7-3.8
b. (I) C=O around δ 100
(II) and (III) C=O around δ 170
c. (I) C—H at 2710 cm−1
(II) COOH from 2500-3500 cm−1
(III) OH at 3100-3500 cm−1
C
a. (I) broad singlet δ 9-10, methyl protons δ 1.7-1.8
(II) sharp doublet δ 10-14, methyl protons δ 2.4
(III) broad singlet δ 9-10, methyl protons δ 3.7-3.8
b. (I) C=O around δ 190
(II) and (III) C=O around δ 170
c. (I) C—H at 2500 cm−1
(II) COOH from 2000-3000 cm−1
(III) OH at 3100-3500 cm−1
D
a. (I) sharp singlet δ 4-5, methyl protons δ 9.0-9.8
(II) broad singlet δ 7-8, methyl protons δ 2.4
(III) broad singlet δ 9-10, methyl protons δ 57-5.8
b. (I) C=O around δ 100
(II) and (III) C=O around δ 170
c. (I) C—H at 2710 cm−1
(II) COOH from 1500-2500 cm−1
(III) OH at 2100-2600 cm−1
