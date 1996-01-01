When 2-chloro-2,3-dimethylbutane is treated with different strong bases then elimination causes the formation of two isomers (A and B) with formula C 6 H 12 . When sodium hydroxide is used as a base then the major product is isomer A and when tert-butoxide is used as a base then the isomer B is formed in a higher quantity.

a. Determine the structures of the two isomers using the NMR spectra given below.

b. Explain why isomer A predominates when sodium hydroxide is used while isomer B predominates when tert-butoxide is used.