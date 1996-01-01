3. Acids and Bases
Organic Chemistry Reactions
3. Acids and Bases Organic Chemistry Reactions
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the given reaction as elimination, substitution, or neither.
Determine the leaving group involved, and if it is a substitution, specify the nucleophile participating in the reaction.
Identify the given reaction as elimination, substitution, or neither.
Determine the leaving group involved, and if it is a substitution, specify the nucleophile participating in the reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reaction Type: Substitution
Leaving Group: Iodine
Nucleophile: Ethanolate, −OCH2CH3
Leaving Group: Iodine
Nucleophile: Ethanolate, −OCH2CH3
B
Reaction Type: Elimination
Leaving Group: Iodine
Leaving Group: Iodine
C
Reaction Type: Substitution
Leaving Group: Hydrogen
Nucleophile: Sodium Ion, Na+
Leaving Group: Hydrogen
Nucleophile: Sodium Ion, Na+
D
Reaction Type: Elimination
Leaving Group: Hydrogen
Leaving Group: Hydrogen