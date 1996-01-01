3. Acids and Bases
Organic Chemistry Reactions
3. Acids and Bases Organic Chemistry Reactions
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why triazole (p Ka = 10.2) is a stronger acid compared to pyrazole (p Ka = 14.2).
Explain why triazole (p Ka = 10.2) is a stronger acid compared to pyrazole (p Ka = 14.2).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Triazole is more acidic than pyrazole because of lowest pKa only.
B
Triazole is more acidic than pyrazole because of lowest pKa of its conjugate acid and delocalized electrons on three nitrogen atoms.
C
Triazole is more acidic than pyrazole because of its conjugate base.
D
Triazole is more acidic than pyrazole because of delocalized electrons on two nitrogen atoms