Decanal is reduced to 1-decanol by using sodium borohydride. How does the IR spectrum shown below confirm the formation of the alcohol?
Decanal is reduced to 1-decanol by using sodium borohydride. How does the IR spectrum shown below confirm the formation of the alcohol?
The IR spectrum of the product confirms the formation of the alcohol by the absence of the peak for the C-O-C bond stretching and the presence of the peak for the C=O bond stretching.
The IR spectrum of the product confirms the formation of the alcohol by the absence of the peak for the C-O-C bond stretching and the presence of the peak for the O-H bond stretching.
The IR spectrum of the product confirms the formation of the alcohol by the absence of the peak for the C=O bond stretching and the presence of the peak for the O-H bond stretching.
The IR spectrum of the product confirms the formation of the alcohol by the absence of the peak for the C=O bond stretching and the presence of the peak for the O-C bond stretching.