Consider the following reaction:
The absence of what band in the IR spectrum of the product indicates that the carboxylic acid was completely converted to an acid chloride?
The absence of a strong sharp band around 1715 cm−1 in the IR spectrum of the product indicates that the carboxylic acid was completely converted to acid chloride.
The absence of a medium broad band around 2830-2695 cm−1 in the IR spectrum of the product indicates that the carboxylic acid was completely converted to acid chloride.
The absence of a medium sharp band around 3000 cm−1 in the IR spectrum of the product indicates that the carboxylic acid was completely converted to acid chloride.
The absence of a strong broad band around 3600-2400 cm−1 in the IR spectrum of the product indicates that the carboxylic acid was completely converted to acid chloride.